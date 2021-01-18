Harrisburg community honors Martin Luther King Jr. with ‘Day of Service’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday looked different this year due to COVID, but the message remains the same.

In Harrisburg, local communities remembered King’s impact and legacy with a day of remembrance.

Dozens of volunteers worked to clean up a neighborhood in Allison Hill. This year’s theme is “neighbors helping neighbors.”

Justin Fleming from the Pa. Partnerships for Children says the pandemic brought out the best in many people.

“In every neighborhood, we have watched people taking care of one another and looked out for others, the economic downturn has brought the issues to the forefront,” Fleming said.

Tannon Herman, director of Wildheart Ministries, agrees, saying that the meaning of MLK Day has an even more deeper meaning due to the pandemic.

“I think it’s a much-needed break and respite from the turmoil we’re experiencing in the nation today. I mean with all the question marks, this is a day of clarity, in my opinion,” Herman said.

The GIANT Company gave $1,000 for the beautification project, as well.