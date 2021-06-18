Harrisburg community offers safety walks for residents in neighborhood

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In Midtown Harrisburg, residents want their community to be a safe experience for those who live there and visit.

Several volunteers are taking part in community safety neighborhood walks during the week. Organizers say more people will be visiting Midtown businesses during the daytime and evening hours because of the lifting of the restrictions.

They also say it’s important to have a presence so people can relax and enjoy the summer season.

“We have some that are seen on a set date and have some that if nothing is going on that week we will just pick a random day,” resident Ben Hinnenkamp said. “We want everyone to feel safe and have their kids out to play and be out and open in the neighborhood.”

Safety patrol teams will be out Friday evening during Midtown’s Third and the Burg event.