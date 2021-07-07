Harrisburg community organizing to help woman shot in 33-hour standoff recover

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg community is coming together to help the woman who was shot in the face by a man who caused a two-day standoff with the police.

That standoff started last Monday when police say Derrick Hutcherson shot Mariah Lewis in the face.

Then he barricaded himself inside of the Pennswood Apartments in Harrisburg, holding their two-year-old son, and Mariah’s elderly grandmother hostage as human shields.

The standoff with police lasted more than 33 hours before they got Hutcherson in custody.

Now that he’s sitting in jail, the community is focused on helping Mariah and her family heal.

Organizer Angel Fox runs Tears for Tarina, an organization dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence. When the Lewis family reached out after the shooting, she launched a fundraiser for them and started collecting donations.

She says the outpouring of support has been really overwhelming.

The shooting and standoff left Mariah with physical injuries, including the loss of her eye. It also left her with emotional injuries and financial ones because of the loss of her apartment and many of her belongings.

Her son and grandma, who were held hostage, also need the support to heal.

So Fox says the community’s contributions have been both very needed and appreciated.

“I think it will help with her healing process to know that she’s not alone. No woman in a domestic, or male, in a domestic violence situation wants to go through it alone,” Fox said. “To know that she has the family support and the community support, I think it will be an easier road.”

You can contribute to this fundraiser if you want to help Mariah Lewis. You can also reach out to Angel Fox to find out how to help by messaging her on Facebook, emailing her at angel.fox84@yahoo.com, or calling her at (717)-773-2578.

You can also learn more about her organization against domestic violence, Tears for Tarina here.