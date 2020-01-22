Harrisburg Council President urges for more affordable housing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Council President Wanda Williams says it is time to take a more aggressive approach to ensure safe and affordable housing for everyone who wants to live in Harrisburg.
“We need to pass an ordinance that will require developers to offer rental properties at an affordable rate,” Williams said. “We have to make sure that hard-working low and moderate-income people have the same opportunity to live in new and safe housing.”
Williams says in recent years, developers have not made an effort to provide affordable housing for everyday working people who live in the city.
She believes it’s good that old and abandoned buildings are being renovated, but all people should have an opportunity to live in safe and attractive housing.
Williams wants to see an ordinance that would require developers to provide 20% of inclusionary affordable housing on big rental renovation projects and a lower amount on smaller projects.
“I have seen this work in other cities,” Williams said. “It is time for Harrisburg to do the same.”
She says she hopes to have the ordinance in place by the end of the first quarter of 2020.