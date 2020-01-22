Harrisburg Council President urges for more affordable housing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Council President Wanda Williams says it is time to take a more aggressive approach to ensure safe​ and affordable housing for everyone who wants to live in Harrisburg.

“We need to pass an ordinance that will require developers to​ offer rental properties at an affordable rate,” Williams said. “We have to make sure that hard-working low and moderate-income people have the ​same opportunity to live in new and safe housing.”​

Williams says in recent years, developers have not made an effort to provide affordable housing for ​everyday working people who live in the city.

She believes it’s good that old and abandoned ​buildings are being renovated, but all people should have an opportunity to live in safe and attractive housing.

Williams wants to see an ordinance that would​ require developers to provide 20% of inclusionary affordable​ housing on big rental renovation projects and a lower amount on smaller projects.

“I have seen this work in other cities,” Williams said. “It is time​ for Harrisburg to do the same.”​

She says she hopes to have the ordinance in place by the end of the first quarter of 2020.​