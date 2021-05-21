Harrisburg couple divided over COVID vaccine debate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This week Pennsylvania reached a milestone in the race to vaccinate the state, with 50% of the population now fully vaccinated.

Vaccination status is dividing people across the country. A Harrisburg couple is also divided over that decision.

The saying goes ‘opposites attract, but Richlene and Lawrence Devine say they’re more similar than they are different.

“Some things we’re opposite in,” Lawrence Devine said.

“Yes, but I think we do agree more actually, on other things, obviously not this,” Richlene Devine said.

Except, they do disagree about the vaccine.

“She wanted to get it right away,” Lawrence Devine said. “And I thought about getting the Johnson and Johnson, because I don’t like shots, I don’t like anything. But then you hear on the news that people are getting blood clots and are getting sick. I mean it might’ve been a select few but that’s a deterrent not to get it.”

So Lawrence decided not to get any shots.

“I tried to talk him into going when I was going to go for it but he didn’t want to do it,” Richlene Devine said.

“She actually had me scheduled for it,” Lawrence Devine said. “I said what did you do that for? I don’t want it.”

His reasoning is simple.

“I’m just kind of scared, to be honest with you, it’s just too new. I think I’m one of those guys that just wants to wait and see for a while,” Lawrence Devine said.

Richlene has been trying to convince him.

“I said oh it’s got to be pretty safe if they’re recommending you to get this, and the CDC saying all that, I said it’s gotta be pretty good,” Richlene Devine said.

He says he does take Covid seriously, and this isn’t a decision he takes lightly.

“If I would’ve gotten the shot, and God forbid if I do get it and I did get the shot, then I wouldn’t be so sick. So, then it’s going to be on me and I’ll say ‘well maybe I should’ve done that,'” Lawrence Devine said.

She’s not giving up hope that he’ll come around, but they aren’t letting it cause problems for them.

“It’s not worth it, I love him too much to keep dwelling on that,” Richlene Devine said.