Harrisburg couple reunites and gets married during the pandemic

Coronavirus has caused a lot of hardship and sadness, but amid the tragedy, there were some bright spots for Steve Vaughn and Kecia Cunningham.

Vaughn and Cunningham crossed paths decades ago. “Well, back when the earth was cooling and I was a wee pup, we worked together in a bank down in Atlanta,” Kecia Cunningham said. “We ended up being in the same division. So we didn’t interact that much,” Steve Vaughn said.

Seven years go by and Vaughn lands a new job but returns five years later. “We were at a conference together. She will tell you the story she took pity on me,” Vaughn said. “We were checking into the hotel at the same time. He was by himself. He looked like a lost puppy dog and I recognized him immediately with the shocking white hair and invited him to the company dinner we were having later on that evening. We talked,” Cunningham said. The meeting was the beginning of their love connection.

“I always liked her smile,” Vaughn said. “His intellect. I refer to him as the big brain. He’s very smart and also approachable. He was nice to me,” Cunningham said. “I worked did a lot of work for a municipal association and he did a lot of work with a county association and where we came from cities and counties often worked well together,” Cunningham said. While Kecia continued to work in Georgia, Steve moved to Harrisburg for a new adventure. Kecia eventually joined him. Then, the pandemic struck.

“There was so much going on in the world and so much sorry and death sickness we just decided to cling to each other and over dinner on a Saturday night I sad we need to do this, let’s go ahead and get married. I said I really like the day 10/02/20 being math people 10x 2 is 20. It’s all even,” Cunningham said. Both hoping the odds would be in their favor. They had just 60 days to plan a wedding. The dress came from L.J. Bridal. “Our flowers came from Mike and Harry on 3rd street, K Novinger was our jewelry,” Cunningham said.

When it came to the menu, Coronavirus closed most caterers, but a text for help opened hearts on Second Street. “Next thing we know we get a text back saying we got it. So, the neighborhood did our catering,” Cunningham said. On the big day, the couple held the small wedding in their backyard and had it live-streamed to guests. Pandemic socially distanced well-wishers celebrated. “We had a gallery of neighbors across the fence. The same folks who helped with all the food and decorating wanted to partake and be part of our day so we had a cheering section,” Vaughn said.

Those gathered showered the newlyweds with love. The Vaughn’s vows struck a chord “Just this sense of committing to ourselves in the twilight of life is something that you then remember every day counts, You can say that when you are 25, but you can feel it when you are 65..and it makes a big difference every day. That’s right every day,” Steve and Kecia Vaughn said.