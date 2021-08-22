Harrisburg Cultural Fest celebrates all and showcases talents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday was Cultural Fest in the City of Harrisburg, where the community came together to celebrate all of the different ethnic groups in the city with entertainment and food of all cultures.

“We have all been shut in and different things have been going on across the country where you don’t have people coming together,” Dauphin County Liaison Specialist Helen Spence said. “We are demonstrating that we can and we do.”

“We’ve got the Bulgarian dancers, Irish step dancers, African dancers, performers from all over the region representing all different cultures as a way to celebrate the diversity here in Dauphin County,” Dauphin County Commissioner Chad Saylor said.

This was the 13th year the event has been held.