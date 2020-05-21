Harrisburg Customs and Border Protection seizes counterfeit wireless PS4 controllers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a shipment of counterfeit PlayStation PS4 wireless controllers Monday.

The shipment of 55 DualShock 4 wireless controllers arrived from Hong Kong on May 11. CBP officers in Harrisburg suspected the shipment to be counterfeit after noticing that all of the controllers had the same serial number. CBP officers seized the controllers after the trademark holder confirmed that the controllers were counterfeit.

CBP officers say if they were authentic, the DualShock 4 controllers would have had a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of more than $3,000.





The controllers were headed to Lancaster County.

“Counterfeit and pirated goods threatens the competitiveness of American businesses, and may potentially harm American consumers,” said Michelle Stover, CBP’s Port Director for the Port of Harrisburg. “Enforcing intellectual property rights remains an international trade priority for Customs and Border Protection, and we will continue to seize counterfeit products when we encounter them at our ports of entry.”

Harrisburg CBP officers have been busy with counterfeit consumer goods recently. Last Wednesday, officers seized more than 86,000 counterfeit Pokémon action figures.

CBP protects businesses and consumers every day through an aggressive Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) enforcement program. The importation of counterfeit merchandise can cause significant revenue loss, damage the U.S. economy, and threaten the health and safety of the American people.