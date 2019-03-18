Harrisburg debt collector indicted for bribery in Chicago federal court Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved Video

CHICAGO (WHTM) - Federal prosecutors say the owner of a Harrisburg-based debt collection company bribed county clerks in Illinois and Florida to obtain business from their offices.

Donald Donagher Jr., 67, of Mechanicsburg and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, was indicted Thursday in U.S. District Court in Chicago with one count of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and five counts of federal program bribery.

Prosecutors say Donagher and his company, Penn Credit Corporation, provided money and services that benefited the court clerks in exchange for favorable treatment in the awarding of the courts' debt collection work.

Donagher and Penn Credit gave money to the clerks’ campaign committees, donated to their charities, sponsored events they hosted, and provided free or discounted “robocalls” to their campaigns, according to the indictment.

Donagher’s attorney told The Associated Press his client “acted legally and in good faith” and the allegations are false.