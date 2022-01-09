Harrisburg defense attorney declines to take cases from Jan. 6 insurrection

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This past week marked one year since the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Hundreds of people have been charged because of it. Some want a Harrisburg defense attorney to represent them. However, he is declining to take most of the cases.

Attorney Corky Goldstein says it’s not about politics but from a legal and a moral standpoint. He doesn’t want to represent people who were in any way violent from that day.

According to the Department of Justice, 62 people with ties to Pennslyvania were arrested. 16 are from the Midstate. The constitution defends the ideas of freedom of speech and freedom to protest. That is why Goldstein says every case has to be looked at very carefully and individually.

Goldstein calls the Jan. 6 insurrection not just an assault on a building, but an assault on our democracy. He has turned down 13 requests for representation from people across Pennsylvania, something he has the right to do as an attorney.

“They really were intent on violence. They had weapons, or they were pushing people, they hit people, they did damage to property, those kinds of things. I had no comfort level because I don’t believe in that to take those cases,” Goldstein said.

