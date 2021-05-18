Harrisburg Democratic Mayoral candidates make last impressions before polls close

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The debates have been over, the interviews have paused and all five of the Democratic Mayoral candidates have been visiting poll locations including the one at Camp Curtin Middle School in uptown Harrisburg.

Incumbent Mayor Eric Papenfuse was first elected in 2014 and is seeking his third term.

Papenfuse is up against former City Councilman Otto Banks who was a member of the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission.

Also in the race is Dave Shankweiler, he is the Founder of the Central Penn Business Journal and one of the founders of Harrisburg University.

There’s also Kevyn Knox, the General Manager at the Midtown Arts Center and City Council President Wanda Williams, who has been on the council for 16 years.

The winner will face Republican Timothy Rowbottom who is running un-apposed. There are opportunities for write-ins.

The Mayoral race has turned out to be a tough battle with even tougher campaign ads. All five of the candidates have talked about the same critical issues including affordable housing, addressing crime and providing more opportunities for City-owned businesses.

Now it’s time for voters to decide.

“I am so glad there are so many people running for City Council and Mayor,” Corky Goldstein of Harrisburg said. “I know what I am going to do, but I am so glad there are so many people who want to become public officials.”

Polls close at 8 so there is still time for people to get to the polls.