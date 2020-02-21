Bankruptcy judge wades in to Harrisburg diocese’s finances

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A federal judge is starting the process of figuring out how the Harrisburg Roman Catholic Diocese will remain functioning and able to pay its bills while its 2-day-old bankruptcy filing inches ahead.

The judge heard from lawyers for the diocese and the bankruptcy trustee about the church’s intertwined financial operations, including the widespread use of its federal employer identification number by schools, parishes and other entities.

An attorney for the diocese says it’s located 79 bank accounts for such diverse uses as a high school cafeteria and a basketball boosters’ club.

The exact balances in those accounts haven’t yet been established.