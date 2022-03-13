HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police continue to investigate a double homicide in Harrisburg. According to a press release, police were called out around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, to the area of the first block of South 16th Street inside a residence. This was one of a series of violent acts over the weekend.

Harrisburg Police say a woman, later identified as Ana Scott, 42, was located deceased with gunshot wounds and a male gunshot victim was also located at the scene. The man, later identified as Shawn Hairston, 35, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

An individual who knew Scott attended Monday’s press conference and indicated that she was also part of the 73-car pile-up accident on Route 581 on Saturday, March 12.

Harrisburg Police Commissioner Tom Carter believes this to be a targeted shooting. While they are searching for the shooter, he has said that the public is not in any danger.

At the press conference on Monday, Commissioner Carter, Mayor Wanda Williams, and Captain Terry Weland, addressed the violent weekend in the city.

“Sadly though, incidents like these are happening way too often. Today, I’m heartbroken but I am also angry and I am more committed than ever before to end the issue of gun violence in our city. Two people senselessly lost their lives this weekend. Two families are without a son and a daughter. And why? For what?” Mayor Williams said.

Mayor Williams emphasized again to the public that they are not in danger. “However, the person who did this, we will find you. And you will be held accountable for this brutal act of violence.”

Commissioner Carter said despite the Harrisburg police’s efforts to clean up the streets of guns and violent acts, “the violence will not stop until everybody, every responsible person in this city takes an active role.”

After outlining the series of violent acts that took place over the weekend, beginning Friday, March 11, Captain Terry Weland ended with Sunday’s double homicide. “Please know this is a very active and ongoing investigation at this time. We have detectives and officers working on it as we speak.”

One big concern Commissioner Carter highlighted is a possible increase in violence following the weekend’s events. He believes there may be individuals seeking payback. He added that there will be an increase in foot patrols and police presence, especially in the warmer months.

A motive for the homicide has not yet been revealed.

