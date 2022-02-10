Harrisburg double murder suspect released one week earlier after violating PFA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New information from the district attorney about a double murder in Harrisburg Wednesday reveals the suspect, Gregory Greene Jr., had been released from jail just one week earlier, after being arrested for violating a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order. The murder also left three people severely injured, including two young children.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said one of the people injured in the attack, Brittonie Meredith, had requested the PFA against Greene. The order took effect on Jan. 3.

Chardo said the PFA prohibited Greene from having any contact with Meredith or being in the home on Liberty Street where the homicide happened. Greene was also not allowed to have any weapons. The order against Greene was what is called a temporary PFA.

“That PFA is then in place for up to 10 days or until the court, until a hearing can be scheduled,” Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence chief public affairs officer Julie Bancroft said. Bancroft said a PFA, “orders the abuser to not abuse, threaten, stalk or harass the victim.”

Chardo also said Greene was charged with violating the order on Jan. 7 after coming back to the Liberty Street home. He was taken to the Dauphin County Jail the same day.

abc27 asked Bancroft how PFAs are enforced. She said there are consequences.

“There is a misconception that it’s just a piece of paper,” she said, but when someone violates a PFA, “Criminal charges can be brought against that person.”

Bancroft said for many victims, the protection from a PFA is enough, but she said it is not foolproof.

In Greene’s case, DA Chardo said he was released on probation on Feb. 2. Just a week later, police said he returned to the home and shot three adults, killing two of them: Meredith Greene and Tyler Thames. He also stabbed two children.

“No law is perfect and there are unfortunately people who are intent on breaking the law and causing harm,” Bancroft said.

Chardo also there was another woman inside the house who was uninjured but did not identify her.

Greene is facing multiple felony charges including two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of criminal attempted homicide. abc27 is still working to confirm Greene’s relationship with the victims.