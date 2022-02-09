Harrisburg double murder suspect with violation of a protection from abuse order

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Our ABC 27 news team spoke with District Attorney Fran Chardo who says Gregory Green Jr. had been released from jail after violating a protection from abuse order also adding Green then attacked the family who requested that order.

“I’m just so sad about the situation,” Elisabeth Mastropietro said.

Neighbors on Liberty Street were in complete shock after waking up seeing caution tape and hearing that two people were killed with many others hurt, so close to where they live.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“Two fatalities so there will be 2 counts of murder, there were 3 victims with gunshot wounds and 2 resulting in death,” Chardo said.

Police say Gregory Greene Jr. shot and killed Tyler Thames and Meredith Greene and stabbed two children.

Brittonie Meredith who was shot ran out into the street yelling for help from police who were in the area.

“I describe this neighborhood as a family as I said. Most people that have lived here have lived here for years,” Mastropietro said.

Police say Greene then took off in a stolen car that ended up crashing into a school bus in Londonderry Township.

8 students from Mount Calvary Christian School were on board.

None of them were hurt.

However, District Attorney Fran Chardo says a Lower Swatara Township police officer was hurt in the crash.

That officer is expected to recover.

“He struck an officer who was trying to lay down stop strips to stop the car and struck the officer with his vehicle,” Chardo said.

Greene was arrested and charged.