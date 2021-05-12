Harrisburg electric bike shop owners ride with loyal customers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The owners of an electric bike shop thanked their customers in a fun way on Wednesday.

Pedego Electric Bikes opened in Harrisburg in September and business has been good. So they decided to give away some freebies to their customers on Wednesday afternoon, and they were all invited on a bike ride along the river.

“They’ve supported us from day one,” Drew Soisson, co-owner of Pedego Electric Bikes, said. “And they’re the biggest reason, you know word of mouth, telling their friends, that sort of thing, that’s what really helped us.”

They plan to hose group bike rides for their customers once a month.