Harrisburg event raises money for Pa. children’s hospital

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Zembo Shrine in Harrisburg hosted its annual Walk for Love event on Saturday.

In the Walk for Love’s third year, people walked around Italian Lake to help raise money for the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia.

Organizers say many local children benefit from the life-saving treatment that Shriners Hospital provides to children who come from families who don’t have the ability to pay.

“The clients that we serve, the patients in the hospitals in Philadelphia, receive services such as orthopedic services and cleft palette services, and we also have a burn center in Boston,” Zembo Shrine’s Scott Burford said. “But all the proceeds today will support the Philadelphia hospital.”

Shriners also volunteer to take kids to their appointments.