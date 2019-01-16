Harrisburg expanding smart light program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - In 2015 and 2016, the city of Harrisburg installed LED lights throughout the city, all connected through a network accessible by engineers.

This year, the city is using that existing network to add more smart technology.

It's an endless flow of traffic on the streets of Harrisburg. For the past two months, the city has been collecting important data which could keep those drivers and those walking the streets safer.

"What we're trying to do is determine how valuable is this to us? Is it worth the investment?" city engineer Wayne Martin said.

Martin is talking about a smart technology pilot program from a UK-based company that supplied more than 4,000 LED lights throughout the city.

"There are the two sensors on North Front Street that are measuring carbon dioxide," said Martin.

Now using that network, additional devices can tie into those systems including radar sensors.

"Speeds in the 42, 45 mph range," said Martin.

The city is already working on the Vision Zero Initiative, a commitment to eliminate traffic injuries and fatalities by 2030.

"In the process, we've identified our high injury network and so you see these things in red. That's our high injury network. These are the six percent of the roads where the majority of the injuries and fatalities have occurred," said Martin.

One of the points of Vision Zero is deploying resources based on data.

"If those speeds are exceeding the posted speed limit at a certain period of time and that's when that corridor is the most dangerous, then the police departments could perhaps better deploy limited resources," said Martin.

Sensors attached to these light poles can also measure air quality.

"It could justify traffic signal retiming if you have poor air quality in a certain area where cars are just basically sitting, congestion and things like that," said Martin.

The pilot program is not costing the city any money at the moment.