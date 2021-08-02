Harrisburg Fair Housing Council offering help as evictions begin to peak

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A surge in evictions is expected after the federal moratorium expired over the weekend.

A local advocacy group says it’s seeing a spike in people calling for help. And there are concerns that a lot of people could lose their homes now that landlords are allowed to evict them. But the Harrisburg Fair Housing Council says help is available.

“A lot of people are still behind. They still have their areas they need to take care of. So the rental assistance program is there to assist people to get caught up,” Rhonda Mays of the Harrisburg Fair Housing Council said.

Mays says the program can also help with overdue utility bills.