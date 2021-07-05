Harrisburg family coping and searching for answers after deadly shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A family that was devastated by a shooting last week on Berryhill Street is trying to seek answers from the shooting that took the life of Erin Lapean and injured both her son’s legs.

The Lapean family is just trying to heal. “I mean, look at my six-year-old son. He’s got casts on both of his legs, his knee cap is shattered because of a bullet,” Richard Lapean said.

Harrisburg Police still need help in order to make an arrest. If you recognize the car that was involved or have any information on this shooting please call 717-558-6900.