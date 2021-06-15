Harrisburg family devastated by loss of 4-year-old killed while crossing busy intersection

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg family is devastated by the loss of a 4-year-old girl who was hit and killed while crossing the street on Monday.

Now her family and her neighborhood are calling for change.

On Monday afternoon 4-year-old Noraa Wilson was at a convenience store on Herr and 15th Streets with her brother 9-year-old Shayne Mcquay. They left and started crossing the street on a scooter when a car hit them.

That crash killed Noraa and injured Shayne.

Their mom Chymiere Taylor was heartbroken when she got a call about the accident.

“It hurt that I wasn’t here, but I’m kinda glad I wasn’t here because I don’t think I would’ve wanted to see that,” Taylor said.

She got to hold Noraa one last time at the hospital, but she couldn’t bring her home to be with the rest of her siblings.

“To kiss them all goodnight was hard because I knew that I wasn’t kissing one of them goodnight,” Taylor said.

Despite her loss she isn’t mad at the driver.

“I have no hate in my heart,” Taylor said. “I actually feel bad that the lady has to go through what she has to go through because I found out she’s an older woman who came from church, so I do feel bad for her as well.”

Instead she wants to see something done about the heavy traffic in the area.

“It’s just busy. This whole T is consistently, always busy,” Taylor said.

Neighbor Maria Rodriguez saw the aftermath of the deadly crash from her porch. She says accidents happen almost weekly in the area.

“It’s just dangerous. It’s not safe, not safe,” Rodriguez said. “They should put a light there, they should do something, do something about it.”

Aaron Williams lives in the area and also saw the aftermath of Monday’s accident.

“Put a light, I don’t know, put something, put something here that will prevent this from ever happening again,” Williams said.

Taylor will continue advocating for change in memory of Noraa and she’ll fight through her grief for her family.

“I have to remember that I do have other children and I have to be happy for them too,” Taylor said.

Taylor says Shayne is home from the hospital and doing ok. She says he blames himself for Noraa’s death but she reminds him that it isn’t his fault.