Harrisburg family feeds the homeless on Christmas Eve

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas is about more than just presents under the tree. In the true spirit of the season, one Harrisburg family spent their Christmas Eve helping feed the homeless.

At Zion Lutheran Church, Reggie Wise and his son Nehemaih handed out bagged lunches to the homeless.

“So you have all of those presents and other people don’t have stuff so we’re helping other people,” Wise said to his son.

This Christmas Eve, it’s all about helping those in need.

“We have personally been in circumstances where we were unfortunate,” said Reggie’s brother Jeff Wise.

That’s why Jeff and Reggie Wise helped pack 100 lunches to give away with sandwiches, snacks, and fruit.

“I have a two-year-old, almost three-year-old son and I want to set an example for him, to show him that it’s not always about receiving but it’s about giving back sometimes,” Reggie Wise said.

Reggie Wise says he had a tough upbringing and was homeless at one point. “I just realize that there’s people that was just like me that’s walking in these doors today, that just need somebody to say Merry Christmas and have a happy new year,” he said.

Today was about more than just free lunches.

“I just had a gentleman just say to me, that he’s all the way up here from Georgia and he doesn’t even have family here, so you know this is a time of the year when you can afford to give,” Jeff Wise said.

“It’s about people that are less fortunate than ourselves, and if we have the money to go out there and buy lavish cars and things like that, why not take that money sometimes and put it back into something else,” Reggie Wise said.

The Wise family hopes to give away even more lunches next year and add a drive for hats, scarves, and gloves.