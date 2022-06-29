HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Apartments and penthouses are coming to The Federal Building in Harrisburg.

According to developer Global Ocean, plans were released for 200 luxury architectural designed Loft

Apartments & Penthouses, with a split level 8,000 SqFt proposed addition to the Harrisburg skyline housing the Penthouse level with restaurants, Sky Bar, and gardens.

“The Federal” will include a concierge, movie theatre, fitness center, nail and hair salon, and a concierge lounge in the 250,000 sq. ft. building.

The rooftop will have a new split level 8,000 Sq Ft glass Hospitality space home to two restaurants and “The Sky Bar and Gardens”.

“This new Glass top pavilion we are proposing will house a top restaurant with Sky Bar and Gardens, allowing visitors and residents of Harrisburg to dine overlooking the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex” said Global Ocean Investments Founder and CEO, Justin Etzin.

The plan is subject to consultation, as well as planning and zoning permissions.

Global Ocean expects to start construction when the current Federal tenants leave slated in early 2023. The project is due for completion in 2024/2025 for market rent units.

Residences will include eat-in kitchens, master suites and dens, and floor to ceiling windows.

“The project with the state-of-the-art facilities presented will be nothing like Harrisburg has ever seen before. Harrisburg visitors and residents will also benefit from this new and exciting development with all facilities open to the public including all restaurants bars and retail facilities”. said Global Ocean Investments Founder and CEO, Justin Etzin.