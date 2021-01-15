Harrisburg Federal Court announces operation plans for Inauguration Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Chief United States District Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania John E. Jones III announced the Harrisburg Federal Court’s plans for operation on Jan. 20 when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Harrisburg Federal Court will not be open to the public, but will instead operate both electronically and remotely due to the ongoing risk of demonstrations and violence in state capitals.

“I will not put our judges and staff at risk of harm, and so we will operate remotely, which we have learned to do quite well during the COVID pandemic,” Judge Jones said. “I caution anyone with bad intentions that should they engage in any acts of vandalism or violence involving the federal judiciary or its facilities, they will be swiftly prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Judge Jones also stated that while federal court judges and employees will not be present in the Ronald Reagan federal building, law enforcement still plans to protect it on Inauguration Day.