Harrisburg financial director resigns following indecent exposure charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After being accused of indecent exposure, Harrisburg’s finance director

Bruce Weber has resigned from his post.

Earlier this month — a neighbor posted a picture of him on social media of him gardening in his backyard naked. Dauphin County DA Fran Chardo says neighbors complained about Weber gardening naked in the backyard of his Midtown home, which is also nearby a playground.

Weber apparently retorted that he was in his yard and that he is able to do whatever he wants. He now faces several exposure charges and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 12.