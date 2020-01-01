Harrisburg finishes preparations for New Years celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The city continues final preparations for the

New Years’ celebration.

Crews spent most of the afternoon getting Second Street ready as thousands of people are expected to witness the annual strawberry drop.

City officials say they will have the Government Center open tonight so people can find a place to get warm and use the restroom. The atrium will also play host to a party for young people that will feature a drop of more than 1,000 ballons from the ceiling.

The government center will be open from 9 p.m. until midnight and fireworks will begin right after the strawberry drop.