Harrisburg Fire Dept. extinguishes fire at Crown Plaza Hotel

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The south end of Second Street in downtown Harrisburg was bumper to bumper around lunch-time on Monday due to a fire at the Crown Plaza Hotel.

Many fire trucks and police vehicles blocked off the streets surrounding the large hotel in Dauphin County.

The fire started in a wall housing pipes and quickly spread.

“It was burning in the basement level underground, all the way up to the roof up to the penthouse,” Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said.

Despite that, Chief Enterline says the damage is minimal and no one was injured.

He also says years of dust and debris caught fire, resulting in the blaze.