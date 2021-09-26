Harrisburg Fire reports two Saturday fires, one displaces 10

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Bureau of Fire responded to two fires Saturday, including a duplex building Saturday night on the 1800 block of Boas Street that eventually displaced ten people, including children.

Harrisburg Fire posted to Facebook on Sunday they were called around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a kitchen fire at the two-and-a-half-story duplex. They said it spread through the first floor and back porches.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross Greater PA tweeted they were helping two adults and eight children that were displaced by the fire.

Harrisburg Fire also reported a structure fire that happened at a vacant three-story building on Chestnut and Evergreen Streets on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. The cause of that fire is also unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to abc27 on-air and online as the story develops.