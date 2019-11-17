Harrisburg firefighter released from hospital after line of duty injury

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg firefighter hurt after falling off of the porch roof of a burning home has been treated and released from the hospital, according to a Facebook post.

11-16-19 At around 2200 Box 2(N.Allison Hill)was dispatched to the 2000 block of Briggs st. for a structure fire sending… Posted by Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Station #2- Kings Of The Hill on Sunday, November 17, 2019

Firefighters were called to Briggs Street between 20th and Poplar streets around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The fire started in one home and spread to several others.

Everyone at home at the time of the fire was able to make it out safely.

The Red Cross is helping one child and seven adults who were affected by the fire.

We are assisting 7 adults and 1 child who were displaced by a fire that damaged multiple houses last night in the 2000 block of Briggs Street, Harrisburg (Dauphin County). We provided resources to obtain food, clothing and shelter. — Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) November 17, 2019

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.