Harrisburg gas prices average well over $3, experts say that could change by Halloween

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg gas prices have risen just over 2 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.24/g on Tuesday. Experts say the price change was likely driven by Hurricane Ida’s disruption to the oil and refining industry in Louisiana.

According to data from GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Harrisburg was priced at $3.05/g on Monday, while the most expensive was $3.35/g — a difference of 30 cents per gallon.

In Lancaster, prices rose 4.0 cents per gallon from last week, averaging $3.28/g. In Reading, prices rose 3.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.28/g, and in York, prices remain unchanged averaging $3.30/g.

“As expected, Hurricane Ida’s disruption to the oil and refining industry led gas prices to rise over the last week, though thankfully, the rise wasn’t very significant,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Experts noted the end of the summer season could lead to lower gasoline demand, potentially bringing the national average back under $3 per gallon by Halloween.