HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Average gasoline prices in Harrisburg continue to fall towards a $4 per gallon average.

According to GasBuddy, Harrisburg gas prices have fallen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week and 33.1 cents down in the last month, averaging $4.65/g today. The average is according to GasBuddy’s survey of 241 stations in Harrisburg.

Harrisburg gas prices stand $1.44/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 10.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.54 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Harrisburg was priced at $4.35/g on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.89/g, a difference of 54.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in Pennsylvania yesterday was $3.99/g while the highest was $5.79/g, a difference of $1.80/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Harrisburg and the national average going back ten years:

July 18, 2021: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

July 18, 2020: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 18, 2019: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

July 18, 2018: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

July 18, 2017: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

July 18, 2016: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 18, 2015: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 18, 2014: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

July 18, 2013: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

July 18, 2012: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Lancaster- $4.61/g, down 12.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.73/g.

Reading- $4.61/g, down 12.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.73/g.

York- $4.67/g, down 10.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.77/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51/g today. The national average is down 47.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.35/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years. This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week. Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week. In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”