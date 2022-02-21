Harrisburg gas stations report 6 cent per gallon increase in prices, says Russia tensions a factor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A GasBuddy survey found Harrisburg gas prices have increased 6.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging about $3.72 a gallon.

These prices are 22 cents per gallon higher than in January and over 87 cents per gallon more than in 2021.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 241 Harrisburg gas stations, the cheapest place prices its gas at $3.48 per gallon and the highest is $4.39 per gallon.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The national average is up 3 cents per gallon compared to last week, 20 cents per gallon higher than January and 88 cents per gallon higher than in 2021.

Officials say the increase is due to tensions with Russia in Ukraine.

“With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “However, with nuclear talks between Iran and global powers ongoing in Vienna, the possibility exists that a new deal could bring Iran’s crude oil supply back to legitimate markets, helping to ease a slight portion of supply concerns. While the proposition remains in the air for the time being, we’re also just a few weeks away from the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices, brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries and rising demand. The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine.”

The trend continues to be consistent at other Midstate pumps. Lancaster is reporting a 3 cent per gallon increase to $3.76 per gallon. Reading is up less than a cent per gallon at $3.76 per gallon. And York is up 5 cents per gallon to $3.74 per gallon.

Here’s a look at gas prices around this time in Harrisburg during the last 10 years: