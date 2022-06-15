HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend is the Juneteenth celebration in Harrisburg. City leaders shared what you can expect.

This will be the first Juneteenth celebration hosted by the city. June 19 marks 157 years to the day the last slaves were emancipated from Galveston, Texas.

Harrisburg’s event will highlight Black culture, heritage, and unity. There will also be live music, food, and vendors from across the state.

“We can’t run the race if we literally can not move our bodies this is very very important to the community the black and brown community to the City as a whole,” Project Manager for Healthy Harrisburg Jankail Adams said.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. It is in partnership with Dauphin County and UPMC.