HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Harrisburg's mayor and city council have come to an agreement over how to allocate community development grant money.

City council had originally slated for the almost two million dollar grant to go to a nonprofit that was not recommended by the city's community and economic development department, but Mayor Eric Papenfuse vetoed the measure earlier this week. 

City council has now echoed the mayor's call to allot the money elsewhere. 

The yearly grant funding is used to fix roads, buildings, and homes, as well as support local charities.

The council also increased penalties for illegal dumping. 

 

