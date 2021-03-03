Harrisburg grocery store open for business, exclusively sells locally-grown products

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s a new grocery store in midtown Harrisburg.

Radish and Rye Food Hub had been operating in the Broad Street Market for six years. They opened this store with curbside-service-only during the pandemic, and now they’re open for in-person shopping.

They’re a specialty story and all of their products are local to Pennsylvania.

“100% of what we sell is locally-grown or produced. It’s all from within 150 miles of the state of Pennsylvania, so we have in-season produce but never anything that’s out of season,” Julia James, co-owner of Radish and Rye.

Radish and Rye Food Hub is open every day except Monday and it’s located on Third Street.

