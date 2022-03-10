HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — More than 100 Harrisburg families have either gotten rid of or are in the process of getting rid of lead in their homes to make them lead safe for children.

The Lead-Safe Program offers assistance to low and moderate-income families throughout the city to help make their homes lead-free.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, nearly 80 families have chosen to remove harmful lead hazards in their homes.

Harrisburg officials hope to increase that number to 230 families by the end of September.

“It’s great to see so many homes are done and families have been helped,” Dennise Hill, Director for the Department of Business and Housing Development (DBHD) said. “We’re so close to hitting that target. We want more people to know about the program.”

When a qualified family signs up for the program, a team of dedicated lead removal professionals will come to the home and work on removing lead-based paint hazards. Some of the funding may be available for minor home improvements and repair work after the hazards are removed.

In addition, the city has teamed up with the Hamilton Health Center. Children under the age of six and pregnant women can visit the health center to have blood work done. If elevated amounts of lead are found in their blood, health professionals will inform the families of the program.

For more information about the program, and to see if you qualify, click here.

The program is made possible through funding from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development.