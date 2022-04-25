HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is working to protect residents — especially children and pregnant women — from lead exposure as part of a $5.5 million effort to address lead in homes throughout the city.

The focus is on homes that were built before 1978 when a lot of lead-based products were used. The city will conduct a risk assessment of residences that house children under 6 or pregnant women. Families of assessed houses will be relocated while abatement efforts are completed.

City officials are encouraging family members to be on the lookout for children who have a change in behavior or health.

“It is making a difference,” Dennise Hill, director of the city’s Department of Building and Housing Development, said. Hill says the work helps to “stabilize the neighborhoods in the city and (make) sure that everyone has a healthy place to live.”

Those who meet the qualifications can apply for Lead Safe Program help here.