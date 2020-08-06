Harrisburg High athlete charged with attempted homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 17-year-old Harrisburg High athlete has been arrested and is accused of a shooting last month near North Sixth and Division streets that left one injured.

Nicari Williams has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and carrying a firearm without a license. Harrisburg police say he was taken into custody and was arraigned on Wednesday.

According to police, Williams shot the victim multiple times as they walked through a parking lot on Division Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle and was not at the scene when officers arrived, police say.

Williams played quarterback for Steel-High, until transferring to Harrisburg in 2019 where he played quarterback and safety. He was also one of the area’s top basketball players in his junior and senior seasons.

