Harrisburg High School announces fall sports season back on

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Superintendent Chris Celmer announced Monday on the Harrisburg School District website that the fall sports season will now be played. This announcement comes a month and a half after the announcement to opt-out of the fall sports season.

A slowdown in positivity rates in the city and promise in the number of cases were key factors in the decision.

The biggest issue now for Harrisburg is finding opponents to fill its schedules. Most schools that are playing this fall already have their schedules solidified, so it will be difficult for Harrisburg to field a full schedule.