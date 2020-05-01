Live Now
Harrisburg High School announces graduation plans

Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2020 graduation ceremony for Harrisburg High School has been moved to Thursday, July 16, 2020 with the hope that current social distancing restrictions will be lifted and a traditional ceremony can be held at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show Complex.

Superintendent Chris Celmer says in the event they are unable to host a traditional graduation, the district is finalizing an alternate graduation ceremony for the same date. The decision whether or not to hold a traditional ceremony will be announced by July 3, along with the alternate plans.

Regardless of the final decision, on July 16 there will be a graduation event.

Celmer says “While I understand the news is disappointing, let us hope that our state and federal governments are in a different place as we approach
July 16, 2020. As Superintendent, I want to acknowledge and celebrate the Class of 2020 for your remarkable resilience!”

