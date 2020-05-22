Harrisburg High School to hold ‘Sign & Drive’ celebration to honor class of 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg High School announced plans to host a special “Sign & Drive” celebration in honor of the class of 2020 seniors.

Harrisburg High School principals Dr. Jay Butterfield from John Harris Campus, Dr. Sieta Achampong from SciTech Campus, and Dr. Marisol Craig from Cougar Academy Campus, announced plans to host the event Saturday, May 23.

“During this unprecedented time, it is imperative that we as educational leaders, a school district, student’s families, and all residents of the City of Harrisburg, take time to acknowledge, celebrate, and honor the hard work, steadfast perseverance, and outstanding accomplishments of our amazing students. Their academic tenacity, resilience, and determination to succeed is to be applauded,” said Harrisburg High School principals in a collective statement.

The Sign & Drive celebration will be held on Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. at John Harris Campus, located at 2451 Market Street, in Harrisburg.

The school says graduates are welcome to decorate their cars, enjoy great music, and receive complimentary Class of 2020 congratulatory signage donated by the Harrisburg Public Schools Foundation and the Harrisburg School District, and other graduate give-aways.

To attend this event, graduates, parents, and guardians must adhere to the following guidelines:

Only one car per graduate permitted on campus.

Graduates and families must remain in their vehicles during the sign distribution and celebration.

Social distancing and masks are required.

This event is open to Harrisburg High School graduates only.