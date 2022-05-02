HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg needs to fill hundreds of summer jobs, and it is looking for more applicants.

The city needs lifeguards, pool managers and monitors, and recreation site leaders and assistants ages 15 and older. The pay for these positions ranges from $10-18 per hour. Lifeguards will get paid training and certification expenses will be covered.

Teachers and retirees who have a background in the arts and other fields are especially encouraged to apply.

“The summer programs are directly connected to the amount of staff we have to run them. The city has a goal to meet a certain number of staff to keep the kids at the programs safe, and safety is our number one priority across the board,” said City of Harrisburg Parks and Recreation Director David Baker.

The city wants to hire 300 people for the summer season. The deadline to apply is Friday.