HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Kipona is normally a three-day event, but outdoor activities are only taking place Saturday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 15 food trucks are on City Island. It is take-out only and cones are in place to remind customers of social distancing while waiting in line.

There is one entrance and one exit to help limit contact.

Food will be served until 8:00 tonight, and a fireworks show will follow at 8:15.