HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- The president of Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) held a virtual press conference Thursday to address declining enrollment and financial struggles, as the school looks ahead to its "One College" vision.

HACC President John "Ski" Sygielski said it's a new day in higher education, a time to retool and reorganize, as they deal with changing demographics, market competition, and other factors that are forcing the college to examine how it operates.