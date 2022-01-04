Harrisburg homicide suspect arrested in Texas

SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in Texas who had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a November homicide in Harrisburg.

The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Jerome Kasey, a 41-year-old man from Baltimore, Maryland who was wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred on Nov. 16 on Swatara and Evergreen Streets in Harrisburg.

According to the USMS, Kasey was traveling with James Williams, a 28-year-old man who was wanted for absconding from Dauphin County Probation. On Tuesday, Jan. 4, members of the task force arrested Kasey and Williams in Lubbock, Texas without incident.

The two men were turned over to the Lubbock Police Department for booking and arraignment.