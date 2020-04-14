Harrisburg Humane Society moves services online

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Humane Society is closed to foot traffic but it’s still operating online.

It has updated the online profile of each animal with a comprehensive personality outline including videos and photos. Once someone chooses an animal they can go in for a low-contact pick-up.

The humane society says a lot of people are doing that but many more people are fostering during this pandemic.

“The response to our fostering program has really been wonderful. Our foster applications tripled in march when the COVID crisis came out. So again, the community has really been finding ways to help us,” Amanda Brunish, Humane Society of Harrisburg Area said.

The humane society has 100 animals in the shelter and 75 more in foster care.

Kitten season is next month so they will need extra help with fostering.

You can contact them at 717-564-3320 or humanesocietyhbg.org if you want to adopt, donate, or help out.