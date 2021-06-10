Harrisburg Humane Society shares tips to keep pets safe this summer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Having just made it through the first heatwave and with more on the way, it’s important to keep not only yourself but your pets safe too.

Summer sun means splashing fun for some adoptable dogs at the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area. “It’s really important as part of their enrichment to have that ability to escape what we refer to as the back of the kennel. If they need some kind of quiet time or they just want to look outside and feel the fresh air,” Executive Director of the HSHA Amy Kaunas said.

Even for the non-profit, when it comes to summer heat, “It’s a real challenge because all of our dogs have access to the outside,” Kaunas said.

Kaunas says even though the air conditioning is on inside, “Because you have constant fresh air blowing through the shelter, keeping any kind of temperature control is next to impossible,” Kaunas said. “One of the ways we keep the pets cool is to keep doors open, we get some level of breeze and we also have fans throughout.”

Here are some other tips to keep your pets comfortable. Make sure they don’t over-exert themselves. “Make sure they have a place set out of the sun, always make sure your pet has shade,” Kaunas said. Offer plenty of fresh water, add some ice. “You can fill kongs, you can plug the hole in the kong with a cork and fill that with a mixture of chicken broth and treats, freeze,” Kaunas said. “Little dixie cups that you get. You can fill that with chicken broth, put a bone or treat in the middle as your popsicle, freeze those.”

Never leave a pet in a hot vehicle as it can take just minutes for them to start getting severely dehydrated. Another tip when walking your dog, early mornings and evenings work best. Also, if you take off your shoe and put your bare foot on the surface and it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog.

For more summer and general pet health safety tips you can visit the link here.