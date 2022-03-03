HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg is getting ready for the 5th annual Ice and Fire Festival this weekend.

There will be activities for the whole family including s’mores kits, other foods, and crafts. The main attraction is the ice sculptures and ice slide. Nearly 60 sculptures will be placed downtown, on City Island, Italian Lake, and more.

“It’s a free activity that we’re hoping to highlight all the great things that have been done here and get some people to come back down and celebrate the great city we have here in Harrisburg,” City of Harrisburg Chief of Staff, Daniel Hartman said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The Festival is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.