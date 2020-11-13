Harrisburg increases police presence due to recent uptick in shootings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday afternoon, Harrisburg Bureau of Police announced that an increased police presence would begin on Saturday and Sunday and throughout the next week within Harrisburg city.

The police officers will be joined by multiple Dauphin County law enforcement agencies.

This action comes after police officials said that gang violence was responsible for the recent shootings in Harrisburg neighborhoods.

The department requested that anyone with information on the recent shootings should call 717-558-6900.