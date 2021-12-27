Harrisburg International Airport releases Christmas traveler numbers for 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) expected a lot more Christmas travelers this year than last year, and the numbers are in.

Sure enough, about 24,500 people flew in and out of HIA between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Airport leaders tell abc27 that the numbers are in line with what they expected: Double last year’s total and about 85% of Christmas in 2019, before the pandemic.

They also say the snow on Dec. 27 didn’t cause any cancelations.

One Allegiant flight from Harrisburg to Orlando-Sanford was canceled. But, the airline has had big staffing problems in recent days.